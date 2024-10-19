Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

