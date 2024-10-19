Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $230,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 52.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,730.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $132.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

