Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.18.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56. Moderna has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock worth $3,804,931. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 69,313 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,036,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.