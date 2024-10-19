Mizuho Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $200.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.12.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $191.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day moving average of $171.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 143,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,482,294.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $1,398,450.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,524,079.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,058,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

