Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CACI International by 81.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in CACI International by 900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in CACI International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $531.29. The company had a trading volume of 104,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $535.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.53.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

