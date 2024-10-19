Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $921.75. 1,422,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,323. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $949.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $874.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $791.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $914.15.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

