Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 555,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.59%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

