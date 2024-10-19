Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.6% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $170.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,432,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.12. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

