Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 260.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $141.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,506. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.88.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

