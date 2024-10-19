Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares trading hands.
Mitsubishi Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.
About Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.