Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $49.00 at Leerink Partners

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of MIRM opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

