Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE MTX opened at $80.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

