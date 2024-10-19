Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Trading Up 11.6% – Still a Buy?

Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 405,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Mi-Pay Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £548,811.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Mi-Pay Group Company Profile

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

