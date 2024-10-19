MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 56939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetroCity Bankshares

In other news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $109,437.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,822,296.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $109,437.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,822,296.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don Leung sold 9,554 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $296,842.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 828,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,731,707.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,055 shares of company stock worth $3,615,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

