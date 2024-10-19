MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,917 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 131,538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2,313.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,346,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MET traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.32. 2,359,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

