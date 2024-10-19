Mesabi Trust (MSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on November 20th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years.

Mesabi Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MSB stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.84. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 83.21% and a net margin of 74.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Dividend History for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

