Mesabi Trust (MSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on November 20th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years.

Mesabi Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MSB stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.84. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 83.21% and a net margin of 74.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

