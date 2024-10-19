Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Has $298.52 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 5.3% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $298,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.62. The company had a trading volume of 823,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.93. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

