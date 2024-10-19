Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.0% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TSM traded down $5.06 on Friday, hitting $200.78. 21,030,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,630,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

