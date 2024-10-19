Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $479,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.