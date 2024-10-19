Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 7,168 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after buying an additional 443,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

