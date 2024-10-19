Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

MRK traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $108.70. 9,523,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,769,570. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

