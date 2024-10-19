Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Mercer International Price Performance

Shares of MERC opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $447.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Wolfgang Beck acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,103.26. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard George Short purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,877.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Wolfgang Beck acquired 18,500 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,103.26. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

