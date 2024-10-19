MDB Capital (MDBH) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MDB Capital to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% MDB Capital Competitors -63.73% -75.07% -4.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A MDB Capital Competitors 372 1424 2426 93 2.52

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MDB Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.38%. Given MDB Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDB Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDB Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $1.30 million -$6.97 million -2.69 MDB Capital Competitors $2.63 billion $319.96 million 4.44

MDB Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital. MDB Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MDB Capital rivals beat MDB Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

