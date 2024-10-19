Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading 4.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. 110,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.
Maverix Metals Trading Up 4.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
