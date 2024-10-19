Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

