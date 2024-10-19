Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $528,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after acquiring an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.92.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

