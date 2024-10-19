Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $221,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after buying an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,324,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

