Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $202,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.85 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

