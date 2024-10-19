Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

