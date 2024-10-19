Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,625 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

