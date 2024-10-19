Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $288.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.78. The company has a market capitalization of $433.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.