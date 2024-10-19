Marks Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises about 4.8% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after buying an additional 621,078 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,159,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,560,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITB traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.34. 1,656,251 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

