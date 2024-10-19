Marks Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,191 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.3% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $73.13. 1,100,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,358. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

