Marie Mendoza Sells 1,355 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $33,820.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,801.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $60,575.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 355.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

