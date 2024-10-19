ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Lowered to $71.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

MAN opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

