ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.080 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.45. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.