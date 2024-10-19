Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNTX. Northland Capmk cut shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Friday, September 13th.

MNTX stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2,049.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

