Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.55 and traded as high as C$3.15. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 69,325 shares.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.27 million during the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

