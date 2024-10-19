M3 Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $587.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

