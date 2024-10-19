Los Pinos Elisabet De Sells 24,992 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $300,903.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,357.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 1,232,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $581.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 113.4% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 561,766 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 194.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 216,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

