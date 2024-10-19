Loop Capital Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $800.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.38.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $763.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $766.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

