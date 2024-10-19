Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $609.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $614.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

