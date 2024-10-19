Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,252,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 343,753 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

