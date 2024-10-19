Lisk Trading Down 1.4% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $134.30 million and $2.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000861 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,760,428 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

