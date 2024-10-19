Lindsell Train Ltd Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.1% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

