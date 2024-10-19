Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

NYSE LBRT opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,638,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,169,333.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 745,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,656,799.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,169,333.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

