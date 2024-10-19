LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 737 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $122.37.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

