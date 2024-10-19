LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JUNM opened at $31.50 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.