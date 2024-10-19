LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,691.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.
JEPQ stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
