LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.